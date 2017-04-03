LeBron Apologizes To Tristan Thompson After Tense Screaming Match: Fight Video

Courtesy of ESPN

LeBron James was feeling the heat when the Cavs played the Pacers on April 2. When Paul George went on a scoring spree and wasn’t blocked by the Cavs, LeBron lost it on Tristan Thompson. After the game, he publicly apologized and Tristan even spoke out! See the scathing moment.

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled a victory against the Indiana Pacers on April 2, we’re not sure if there were celebrations in the locker room. In a close game with double-overtime, LeBron James, 32, was clearly on edge when Paul George, 26, wasn’t being defended by his teammate, Tristan Thompson, 26.

While it was unclear what was exactly said, LeBron publicly flipped out on Tristan, right after Paul scored 16 consecutive points for the Pacers. LeBron even took his anger out on Tristan when the Cavs were walking to their bench. The two had a heated exchange while the Cavs were in a huddle, and no one, — including Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, 39, or Kevin Love, 28 — could stop the two from going off on each other. Check out the argument, below, along with what the duo had to say about their public spat.

In a post-game interview, LeBron expressed his regret for getting so heated. “I had the right intentions in my mind, but wrong intentions came out of my mouth, so I take full responsibility for that as leader of the team” he said. “You know, I could be a lot better and be able to keep that in-house, in the locker room, and when we’re watching films,” he continued. Now, that’s a class act.

Then, the cameras caught up with Tristan inside the locker room after the game and he was just as noble as LeBron. And, at the end of the day, he and LeBron are brothers. “We’re family,” Tristan said about his “little miscommunication in the huddle,” with his teammate. He had one piece of advice for everyone involed — “Move forward.” Tristan said at the end of the day “we have each other’s back, always… it is what it is; got the win; on to Orlando.” Alls well that ends well.

Two hidden gems in this video of LeBron James and Tristan Thompson arguing: The kid's reaction and Kevin Love not knowing what to do. 😂 pic.twitter.com/5VVHPAgtVX — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) April 3, 2017

The most interesting outcome from the entire fight was that Cavs coach, Tyronn said that it was his fault in a post-game interview. He ripped off his mic when he was asked who was to blame for the fight, and said “blame me.” Then, he abruptly walked out of the press room. Tyronn’s reaction definitely begs the question — What’s really going on with the Cavs behind the scenes?

The fight could have been LeBron’s frustrations that his man he was supposed to be covering [Paul] went on a scoring spree on his watch. It appeared as though he was having defensive issues with Tristan during the whole game. Just before the fight, it looked like he was getting frustrated with Tristan’s switching during pick-and-roll positions. When Paul scored 16 straight points for the Pacers, Tristan appeared to be the one who was supposed to be guarding Paul at the time. So, maybe LeBron had to let out some built-up steam?

We know that the Cavs haven’t been playing like themselves lately. LeBron’s even admitted that they’ve got some work to do. And, it’s no secret that they haven’t been on their A-game in the last night nine games.

But, nonetheless, the Cavs pulled out a close win 135-130 in a double-overtime nail-biter. LeBron James finish with 41 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists. Their win was much needed because it put them back into a tie with the Boston Celtics for first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs will host the Magic on April 4, before heading to Boston the very next night, April 5, for an important game against the Celtics. This week should definitely be interesting for the on-court dynamic between the Cavs. Hopefully they shook off the last of their tense feelings and they’re ready to show out.

