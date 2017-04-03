Kylie Jenner & Tyga: Missing King Cairo ‘Is The Hardest Part’ Of Split — She ‘Adores Him’

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have split AGAIN, and HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned that this time, there’s more to lose. Yes, Kylizzle is mourning not just the loss of her relationship with Tyga, but with his little son King Cairo, too! Here’s why.

“Kylie Jenner, 19, is not going to chase Tyga, 27,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of the aftermath of their shocking breakup, explaining: “They’ve been through this before and and she’s going to give him his space and let the chips fall where they may.”

However, Kylie can’t help but be bummed that she won’t have a lot of time with King Cairo, 4, the source reveals. “That boy brings her so much joy. She just loves and adores him and seeing him less often will be the hardest part of this spat with Tyga,” the insider adds. “She misses that champ already.” Aww!

🌟 A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Mar 15, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Furthermore, even though Kylie feels helpless when it comes to the drama between Tyga and his ex Blac Chyna, 28, she’ll step back while his parents figure it all out. “Kylie wishes she could be there for King since Tyga and Chyna are fighting over him and whether he can work on TV,” the source says, referring to the ongoing battle over Chyna applying for work permits, “But she knows that it’s not her place.” Poor Kylie!

As we previously told you, Kylie and Tyga have broken up for the fourth time in two years, and it’s got us wondering if this time, they’re for real. We don’t know what to believe anymore! As always, we’ll keep you posted on these two crazy kids.

