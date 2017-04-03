Kristen Stewart Dances Around & Embodies Coco Chanel In Gabrielle Campaign: WATCH

Kristen Stewart is one of the faces of the new Chanel Gabrielle bag and a short film promoting the campaign was just released, where KStew dances around and runs into walls as she discovers the new bag — and you can WATCH it right here.

Another day, another cool Chanel campaign from the brand’s muse, Kristen Stewart. The actress, 26, was one of four faces chosen to debut the Chanel Gabrielle bag and after getting a sneak peek of the shoot we couldn’t wait for the release of the short film, which was captured by director Daniel Askill. The campaign features each star individually as we get to see the different ways they rock the new silhouette.

The clip opens with a chandelier crashing to the ground before KStew makes a grand entrance, looking edgy and effortlessly chic in a pair of jeans as she dramatically runs into walls and even dances about — and it’s all about capturing the essence of Gabrielle, (AKA Coco Chanel), the founder of the iconic French fashion house. “There’s something eerie about the film, but it’s ultimately exuberant. It leads me to her name, Gabrielle, scrawled on the window, it’s like affirmation, I’ve been validated. It almost represents the first glimpse Gabrielle allows me to have of her, and I get happy,” Kristen explained.

“What we landed on was ultimately the search for Gabrielle’s spirit, and the sort of fight that you can have with the idea of someone disappearing,” the Aussie director said. Short films featuring the three other campaign stars, Cara Delevingne, Pharrell Williams, and Caroline de Maigret, will be released later this month, but you can see the campaign images, shot by Karl Lagerfeld, above.

Do you love Kristen’s latest campaign? WATCH the clip and let us know in the comments below.