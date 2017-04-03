Kris Jenner Desperate To Keep Kylie & Rob Kardashian Away From Blac Chyna & Tyga

When it comes to Kris Jenner’s kids, there are some relationships that she likes more than others. At the very bottom of the list is Rob Kardashian‘s rocky romance with baby mama Blac Chyna, 28, as well as Kylie Jenner’s on-again, off-again relationship with boyfriend Tyga, 27. Now that her son and daughter are taking breaks from their sweethearts, that has the family matriarch thrilled.

“Kris sincerely hopes Rob’s relationship with Chyna and Kylie’s with Tyga are both over forever. Kris is desperately trying to protect her children from whom she sees a negative energy in her family. She wants Tyga away from Kylie for good and wants Chyna to remain a healthy distance away from Rob too,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Rob is forever bonded to Chyna through their five-month-old daughter Dream, but it must be a relief for Kris that the couple’s engagement is off. Kylie and Tyga have all but broken up these days, keeping their distance from one another.

“Kris has worked hard raising her children the best way she can while building the Kardashian brand. Kris is now trying to do everything she can to keep her kids clear from Tyga and his money problems and Blac with her crazy social media rants. Kris sees Chyna and Tyga as liabilities and bad influences who can damage name and she is ready for her children to move on for good. It is time for Kris to clean house.”

The 61-year-old is more than thrilled with her other kids’ choices in partners, as she’s thrilled wtih Kim Kardashian‘s marriage to Kanye West, 39, and she totally adores Khloe’s boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, 25. Kourtney‘s baby daddy and ex-partner Scott Disick, 33, is totally family to her so Rob and Kylie’s choices in romance have been such a massive disappointment.

