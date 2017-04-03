Kim Kardashian’s Hair: She’s Still Rocking The Wet Look — Should You?

REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian headed to The Daily Front Row Awards in LA on April 2 when she opted to rock the wet-hair look again! We love this hairstyle & it’s perfect for Spring. What do you guys think of the wet hair look — will you try it out?

Kim Kardashian, 36, is still rocking the wet hair look which has us thinking — should we be rocking it too? The answer is definitely yes, because it’s so easy to style and it looks amazing. Kim first rocked the wet-hair look at the 2016 VMAs and we were all freaking out over how sexy she looked. So, when she opted to wear it again at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in LA on April 2 and we’re still equally as obsessed — are you guys?

Kim’s hair was done by none other than his hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and he describes the look as “Wet look glow.” Now that Kim has a brand new short bob, the wet-hair look looks even better on her and it looks like she just stepped out of the water — it’s amazing. Back in 2016 at the VMAs, hairstylist Michael Silva gave her the wet look and he told W mag what he did, “For that kind of a look, it’s a lot of serum,” also saying that he didn’t use any tools, “No brushes, no combs, all finger styling. And then, I really dried it completely with the diffuser, and finish it off with some more oil. That hair was totally soft and touchable, it wasn’t hard at all.” Wow, we cannot wait to try this look all season long.

The wet hair look is such an effortless and sexy style that anyone could rock and Kim proved that you can rock it with any length hair. She first rocked it with long hair and is now doing it with a bob. It’s definitely a go-to hairstyle for Spring when you want an effortless hair-do in no-time. It’s the perfect un-finished, finished look!

What do you guys think of Kim’s look? We also have to talk about Kim’s gorgeous glossy glow done by makeup artist, Omar Rokael Lizama. Her skin looked flawless and he added a sultry smokey eye — it was perfect! What do you guys think of the wet-hair look — will you try it out, yourself?

