Kim Kardashian’s Sheer Dress Looks Familiar: 3 Other Times She Already Sported This Style

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! Kim Kardashian is a creature of habit and her go-to silhouette of choice is a sheer mermaid gown — although sheer couture may not be what you feel most confident in, you can learn a thing or two from Kim’s reliable déjà vu style.

You know that go-to outfit that you can quickly throw on if you’re heading out? Well, for Kim Kardashian, 36, her go-to look of choice is a sheer couture gown — and it totally works on the reality star. She made a rare appearance in a Givenchy couture creation from the Fall 2011 collection as she arrived at the Daily Front Row Awards in LA on April 2, where she put every inch of her famous figure on display in the intricate outfit. She also sported a familiar beauty look: wet hair.

Sure, we love when stars switch it up on the red carpet, but you can’t fault Kim for relying on what she feels most confident in — in fact, you should never experiment with your look if you’re heading somewhere where you want to make a first impression, like a date, big event, or job interview. If you wear something you feel confident in you’ll feel at ease and that will totally show — especially because you won’t be preoccupied trying to tug a hemline or straighten out your new outfit.

Nothing excites us more than when a celeb surprises us with their look, but Kim has been all about pushing the envelope with her street-style, so we don’t blame her for opting for her tried and true go-to on the red carpet. In fact, when we first saw her step out we were instantly reminded of her custom-made Givenchy wedding dress — a look she channeled multiple times on the red carpet since tying the knot! Who could forget the sheer Roberto Cavalli creation by Peter Dundas that she sported at the 2015 Met Gala and the sheer ensemble she wore while filming her Ocean’s Eight cameo?

In fact, Kim even tweeted that she kept seeing her wedding dress selfie and teased her Givenchy look for her fans — we’re on to you, Kimmy.

I think seeing this pic is a sign. Maybe I will wear @givenchy tonight. https://t.co/wI7Yk99UaM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 2, 2017

What did you think of Kim’s sexy sheer look? Do you love the go-to style on the star?

