Kim Kardashian Brought Bermuda Shorts Back: How To Wear Them As Well As She Did

Kim Kardashian has officially brought back bermuda shorts & she pulled off the look perfectly. Bermuda shorts are a seriously hard trend to pull off & we have tips on how you can wear them as well as she did!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is always starting trends or bringing them back, so it’s no surprise that she single-handedly brought back bermuda shorts on March 31st. I have never been a fan of bermuda shorts because I’ve always thought they were unflattering and to be honest, ugly. So when Kim stepped out in her outfit, I was shocked that I actually loved it.

In true Kim style, her shorts weren’t actually shorts before — they were a pair of white jeans from her sister, Khloe Kardashian’s, 32, denim line, Good American. She cut a pair of high-waisted white pants and turned them into shorts, because Kim can never just wear a regular outfit. We love that the bermudas are tight on her thighs and high-waisted, which is already super slimming. The shorts cut off right above her knee and she paired them with a white bodysuit tucked in and a bomber jacket on top. She topped the whole look off with nude strappy Manolo Blahnik ESTRO Sandals.

If you want to try bermuda shorts like Kim, then here are a few tips. One, because they cut off at a weird part of your leg, try them with a pair of wedges or heels like Kim, so that it adds length to your legs. Also, if you want to make them look slimming, wear them with a bodysuit instead of a t-shirt or baggy top so that you don’t look frumpy. Adding a layer on top, whether it’s a bomber jacket or a duster, is a great way of showing off the bermudas without having to put your entire bottom half on full display.

Kim proved that you can wear bermuda shorts in a chic way and now we cannot wait to try out the trend ourselves! What do you guys think of Kim’s outfit? Will you try out the shorts?

