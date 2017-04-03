Kim Kardashian Looks Freaked After Man Barrels Into Her In L.A.: Was She Attacked?

AKM GSI

Oh, no! Kim Kardashian looked terrified as a strange man came crashing into her on the streets of Beverly Hills while she was all dressed up for fancy dinner outing. So, what the heck happened?

Kim Kardashian, 36, just can’t seem to catch a break these days. As she was leaving Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday night, April 2, the superstar had a scary run-in with a complete and total stranger. In the pictures, it looks like the man — dressed in jeans, a t-shirt and carrying a large backpack — slams right into Kim, especially since she has a look of pure terror on her face. Thankfully, Kim took to Twitter to set the record straight and reveal that she’s totally fine and it was all just one big misunderstanding.

As you can see in the above photo, Kim looks upset as the much taller man appears to crash right into her side. Even Kim’s friend looks surprised by what’s happening, but according to Kim the man never even came in contact with her. That sure is a relief!

So why does Kim look so upset? And what is really going on in the picture? Check out Kim’s explanation below, which she happily shared on Twitter to put the “weird rumors” to rest:

So @JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow. Totally not true! Such weird rumors — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017

A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me. Hope he's ok! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017

We are so glad to hear the truth and know that Kim is okay, because as we mentioned earlier she hasn’t been able to catch a break. Not only has it just been a handful of months since she was robbed at gunpoint and fearing for her life in Paris in October 2016, but she also just revealed that she can no longer carry any more children. So sad.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about this scary incident? Do YOU think it was an accident, or was the guy targeting Kim on the street? Comment below, let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.