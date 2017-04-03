Khloe Kardashian Furious With LeBron James For Screaming At Tristan

Courtesy of Instagram

Don’t mess with her man! Khloe Kardashian is ticked that LeBron James got into a screaming match with Tristan Thompson during their last game, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Even though LeBron apologized, she thought he went too far!

LeBron James, 32, lost his temper after thinking that Paul George, 26, wasn’t being blocked by his teammate, Tristan Thompson, 26, during the Cleveland Cavaliers versus Indiana Pacers game on April 2. Even though LeBron later cooled down and apologized, Tristan’s lady leading was still livid over the ordeal. “Tristan felt the love when Khloe Kardashian [32] became furious at LeBron after their fight on court,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe wanted to call LeBron and go off to set him straight after he yelled at her man.”

“Khloe has been around enough pro basketball teams to know teammates fighting is not a good look on TV and instead something that should be kept in the locker room,” our source added. “After having a good laugh about it, Tristan calmed his angry woman down and insisted that LeBron only wants the team to win and sometimes even tight brothers get heated during games. So Khloe agreed to leave LeBron alone. But she also told Tristan that she will be kept an eye on him during playoffs because no one should disrespect her man like that in public.”

While it was unclear what was exactly said, LeBron screamed at Tristan after Paul scored 16 consecutive points for the opposing team. LeBron later revealed, “I had the right intentions in my mind, but wrong intentions came out of my mouth, so I take full responsibility for that as leader of the team,” he said during a post game interview. “You know, I could be a lot better and be able to keep that in-house, in the locker room, and when we’re watching films,” he continued.

Tristan was also ready to put the feud behind them, noting how they are brothers. “We’re family,” Tristan said about their “miscommunication in the huddle,” adding how he wants everyone to “move forward.” We’re sure Khloe will put it behind her too, since there’s no reason to stay mad!

