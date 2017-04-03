Courtesy of Instagram

At last! After years of undercover dating, we finally have some photographic proof of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s romance! You’ve got to see the adorable pic of their romantic NYC dinner date.

Wow! Somehow Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, have been able to quietly date for almost four years now without anyone snapping a pic to prove that they really are a couple…until now! The pair’s romance has been something like an urban myth because there’s been so little photographic evidence that they are the real deal. The cuties were spotted having a romantic dinner in New York Apr. 3 and a reporter from the entertainment website fameolousent.com snagged a pic and posted it to their Instagram page!

The happy couple look super cozy while eyeing their meals. Katie is stunning in a black leather jacket and has her long hair pulled into a sleek ponytail. She even has a pair of dark-rimmed glasses on, so she’s completely comfortable being herself around the Oscar winner. Jamie looks super stylish, wearing a creme colored fedora while holding on to a glass of wine. Even the person who snapped the pic was shocked that these two are a real thing, captioning their Instagam photo, “Look who I spotted on a date night 💅🏽 @katieholmes212@iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today😌.”

Katie and Jamie were filmed dancing at a charity event in the Hamptons back in the summer of 2013 and that was their first sighting as a couple. Little did we know that it would be one of their ONLY appearances as they’ve managed to keep their nearly four year romance so completely on the down-low that almost no evidence has appeared since to squarely prove that their relationship is going strong. The stars have never once mentioned each other in any interviews or done any public appearances together. At least we know they’re still making magic thanks to their sweet date night photo.

