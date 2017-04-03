Kardashians Celebrating After Blac Chyna’s Attempt To Use Their Name Rejected

REX Shutterstock

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian are jumping for joy now that Blac Chyna’s attempt at trademarking the Kardashian name was denied by a judge. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the girls feel Chyna using their name for business purposes would have been a ‘complete disaster.’

“Kim, Kourtney and Khloe [Kardashian] were thrilled [Blac] Chyna‘s attempt to trademark their name was denied. They were definitely celebrating and may have even popped a bottle of champagne. It would have been a complete disaster if Chyna was allowed to. The Kardashians are fiercely protective of their brand now and felt Chyna would have just damaged everything they worked so hard to achieve,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Kim, 36, Khloe, 32, and Kourtney, 37, successfully blocked Chyna’s petition to use the name Angela Renee Kardashian in her business dealings — according to TMZ. Blac filed for rights to the name before the Kardashians filed their own legal document to block her petitions, and because Blac never responded, a judge sided with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney.

And now, Blac Chyna is “pissed,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She is absolutely floored at the ruling and thinks it’s a joke,” our source said. Chyna allegedly intends on finding another way to use the Kardashian name in future business ventures. “She’s consulting with her lawyers now to see if she can appeal or if there is some loop hole,” our insider told us. “She is determined to have the last laugh!”

Well, this is awkward. At least it will be if Blac ends up marrying Rob, yet she won’t be allowed to use the Kardashians name professionally.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU glad Blac Chyna’s not allowed to use the Kardashian name for any future business ventures? Tell us how you feel below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.