Nikki Bella Changed John Cena’s Mind About Not Wanting Kids: He’s Ready For A Baby

John Cena may be bulging with muscles, but he’s weak when it comes to his fiancee Nikki Bella! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s totally changed his mind when it comes to having babies!



Before, 39-year-old John Cena’s life was in black and white, but now he’s seeing color! He shocked Nikki Bella, 33, by proposing to her at Wrestlemania on April 2 despite saying he would never get married again, and now he’s got another surprise up his sleeve. He’s open to having kids, too!

“While John never planned on getting married again or having babies, his love for Nikki has changed all that,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “John believes that Nikki is the right person to start a family with and it is her love that has opened him up to having children.” Aww! See? Everything changes when you finally meet the right person.

“John feels Nikki is a supportive, inspiring partner unlike anyone else he has ever met,” the insider continued. “Nikki’s strength, beauty and love actually changed John’s opinion on what his future looked like.”

However, don’t be looking for a bump any time soon! “Thanks to Nikki, John might actually become a father one day,” said the source. “One day” certainly isn’t immediate, but they still have a wedding to plan! “He has been planning this proposal for over a year and patiently waited for the perfect moment. Now he is wildly excited about their future together.”

It’s crazy because John was adamant throughout Total Divas that he would never propose to Nikki, and that despite loving her he never wanted to have kids. Of course, Nikki wants to be a mother, and even remarked how great of a dad he would be after seeing him with kids for charity. We can’t wait to see him with his own one day!

