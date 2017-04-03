John Cena & Nikki Bella Wedding Date ‘Soon’: Will They Marry At Wrestlemania 34?

Courtesy of NBC

Nikki Bella and John Cena have only been engaged for 24 hours, but they’re already talking about their upcoming wedding! In a new interview, April 3, the couple revealed that they may be walking down the aisle sooner than later! You have to get the scoop on their upcoming plans!

Nikki Bella, 33, and John Cena, 39, are officially engaged and they’re already talking all things wedding. So, let’s get to the obvious question that’s probably on everyone’s minds — Since John proposed in the ring, will he and Nikki get married inside the ropes? And, the answer is… “No,” according to Nikki, who laughed when she replied to the question during their appearance on the Today show, April 3. So, we may not get a Wrestlemania 34 wedding after all…

However, she and John were absolutely glowing when they teased that their wedding would be “soon.” Although the couple hasn’t set an official date, Nikki admitted that she’s been scrolling through her phone calendar to see which dates would work for them to tie the knot. “I want to get the party started,” she gushed when speaking about their upcoming wedding! Ah!

WATCH: @JohnCena shares the sweet story of when he knew it was time to propose to Nikki Bella! #TODAYsTake pic.twitter.com/bCk4PG5dOE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2017

As you may know, John has always been the one that’s never wanted kids or marriage. Nikki has always been the complete opposite, but she’s always held out hope that she could be the one to change John’s mind. Their relationship played out on E!‘s Total Divas, and now we’re hoping to see their wedding planning play out!

John finally got down on one knee at Wrestlemania 33 on April 2, where he gushed that his mom was front and center. After he and Nikki pulled a victory over Miz and Maryse in a couple’s match, John popped the question with a stunning diamond ring! Nikki was taken by surprise and she was ecstatic!

The beautiful brunette took to Instagram on April 3 to express her excitement over finally being engaged to her “prince charming.” Nikki said that John’s proposal was a “dream come true” and she even admitted that she never thought she’d get the chance to use the diamond ring emoji. Well, it’s your time, Nikki, and we couldn’t be happier for you! Congrats to the happy couple, once again!

HollywoodLifers, do you think John and Nikki will tie the knot in 2018?

