Ivanka Trump Just Recycled A $113 Dress: Where You Can Get It

Could it be there’s a new Royal Recycler? Ivanka Trump was spotted rewearing a purple dress & we’re shocked, considering she rarely rewears her clothes. She rocked her purple pleated dress again & if you love her look you can still get it for just $113! Would you get her look?

Ivanka Trump, 35, just did the unthinkable and we’re completely shocked! She rewore a dress on March 30th while she stepped out for a party in NYC. Not only did she rewear the dress from January, it only costs $113 — how insane is that? We need to backtrack a little bit here because this is totally shocking. Ivanka rarely, if ever, rewears clothes from her wardrobe. However, since it was just announced that she’s officially accepted a job at the White House that is unpaid, it seems like she’s getting a little thrifty, and we love it.

Ivanka first wore the purple velvet Oasis pleated midi dress back in January and she paired the dress with gray suede Ivanka Trump Collection pumps. The velvet frock features 3/4 sleeves, a mock-neck with a tight bodice, and a flowy pleated midi skirt. The dress is so cute and the craziest part is, it’s only $113! So, when Ivanka headed out in NYC just this past week, wearing the exact same dress, we were at a loss of words — finally!

We are so happy that Ivanka is rewearing her dress because it shows that she’s down to earth. Plus, the fact that the dress is affordable, makes it that much better. One of the things we loved about former first lady, Michelle Obama, and the reason we love Kate Middleton so much, is the fact that they rewore their clothes all the time and showed that they’re normal ladies, just like us. Plus, to top it all off, not only did Ivanka rewear the dress, she paired it with a pair of her own Ivanka Trump Collection metallic ankle-strap Klover sandals, which are on sale at Zappos for $69.99! What is going on here?! Is this a new side of Ivanka?

The fact that Ivanka did something as simple as rewearing a $113 dress, speaks volumes, and we hope this is the first step in her new role at the White House. What do you guys think of Ivanka’s outfit choice?

