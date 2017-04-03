Isabela Moner Reveals Which ‘Transformers’ Hunk Was Her Very First Crush

REX/Shutterstock

‘Transformers’ has a fresh new face in their next film, ‘The Last Knight’, and her name is Isabela Moner. At CinemaCon 2017, the newcomer revealed which star of the franchise was her first crush and her fave robot!

Isabela Moner, 15, is going to become a household name very soon once her role in Transformers: The Last Knight hits the big screen. As the CinemaCon 2017 Rising Star of the Year winner at the Big Screen Achievement Awards on Thursday, March 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada, she was eager to talk about the film – and some of it’s previous stars.

When asked how familiar she was with the Transformers movies before being cast in the new one, Isabela confessed that Shia LaBeouf, star of the first three films, was actually her first crush! “We were in my parents room and we watched all three of the movies. Only three had come out at the time,” she shared, reminiscing about watching Shia in the original films with her brother. So sweet!

As for who her favorite Transformer was, well, that was a no-brainer: Bumble Bee. However, Isabela admits that two other robots in the film, Hound and Squeaks, were tied for a close second. Squeaks especially, because he plays her best friend in the movie. Aw!

Isabela also talked a little bit about the audition process for the role, which was not an average audition at all. It all started with her sending a self-taped audition to director Michael Bay, which then led to an in-person audition. “I think there were three scenes. I asked my team, ‘So, is there a script?’,” she shared. But unfortunately for the young actress there wasn’t! She said the Transformers team protected the script like they were the CIA. “It’s very, very private and secret.” But obviously it all worked out because she got the role!

Transformers: The Last Knight will be in theaters on June 23, 2017. Make sure you check it out as it might actually be the very last one!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Isabela crushing on Shia? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.