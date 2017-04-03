How To Style Curly Hair In Waves With No Frizz

REX Shutterstock

Styling curly hair can be difficult, especially during the humid summer months. Luckily, there are products made specifically for curls that you can use to make the task much easier. Plus, we have expert hairstylist tips below!

Model Jasmine Sanders looked so pretty at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 2.

The Moroccanoil Curl Ambassador wore a textured, wavy style that is easy to copy. Moroccanoil Artistic Director Kevin Hughes created the look and is explaining how to do it:

“On damp hair, use a dime-sized amount of Moroccanoil Treatment to provide the perfect foundation for all hair styling.

Use Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream throughout the hair to create well-defined, natural-looking, bouncy curls.

Create the center part using a Moroccanoil Tail Comb to perfectly frame the face.

Blow dry hair with Moroccanoil’s 55 MM Round Ceramic Brush to give hair instant vibrance and shine.

Take a 1 1/4 inch curling iron and spray each hair section with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong. Wrap each section around the curling iron in different directions.

Keep bang area smooth.

Use Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray throughout her hair to give the curls some undone texture.

Apply Moroccanoil Molding Cream throughout the hair to define the bang and some of the ends, giving structure, long-lasting flexible hold and a semi-matte finish. To finish, mist Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong for shine and long-lasting hold.

Her makeup looked so pretty, with long cat-eye lashes, a bronzey-blush and metallic brick lip gloss. Her brows were filled in and full — so gorgeous! We loved her look!

HollywoodLifers, are you looking for tips on how to style curly hair?

