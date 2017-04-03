Heather Morris Channels Britney Spears 6 Years After Epic ‘Glee’ Episode

Image Courtesy of ABC

The April 3 episode of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ was a blast from the past for Heather Morris who got a chance to perform Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ again six years after she first channeled the pop icon on ‘Glee’!

Heather Morris‘ performance of Britney Spears‘ hit “Toxic” on Glee will forever go down as one of the show’s most epic numbers. So when fans of the 30-year-old actress found out she’d be performing the song again while competing on the April 3 episode of Dancing with the Stars they totally freaked.

Of course their excitement ended up being totally warranted, as not only did Heather and her stand-in partner Alan Bernsten totally crush their tango to the pop hit, but the former Glee star looked as amazing channeling Britney now as she did six years ago!

The stunning sequin dress she wore to perform on DWTS was definitely an homage to the sparkly bodysuit Britney wears in the “Toxic” music video. Heather also wore a very similar costume when her character Brittany Pierce was performing the song on the Glee episode.

Though Heather ended up doing an amazing job with the song, she admitted before the show she wasn’t entirely “thrilled” to be performing it again. “We found out we’ll be performing to Britney Spears‘ ‘Toxic’ for this week’s Vegas theme, which has me a little bit thrilled and a little bit disappointed all at the same time,” Heather wrote on her DWTS blog for PEOPLE. “Haven’t I already done this? Isn’t this what my iconic character on Glee is based on? I’m here to show my fans — and the rest of the world — more about who Heather really is and, to me, this seems like a step back in time.”

“I called my sister to share my thoughts and she quickly assured me, saying, ‘Heather, so many of your fans will be so happy to see you perform this again!'” Heather wrote. “Talking to her allowed me to understand that I have to set my ego aside and bring myself to this as much as I can because, without my fans, I would not be where I am today.”

Don’t worry Heather, we assure you it was totally worth it for the smile it put on your fans faces!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Heather’s performance of “Toxic”? Was it even better than the one she did on Glee? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.