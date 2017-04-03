Image Courtesy of NBC

Everyone knows that first dates are awkward. So in an exclusive clip of NBC’s new show, ‘First Dates,’ we get an up-close look at just how weird the whole ‘who should pick up the tab?’ issue can really get.

In this EXCLUSIVE look at First Dates, we get a glimpse of Woody and Katheryn‘s interaction — and it’s not pretty. “How do you wanna do this?,” Woody asks Katheryn when the bill arrives. Not usually the best way to talk about the tab, but we’ll continue.

“I think the man should always pay… 100 percent,” she tells him. He looks totally shocked by her statement, saying he wants to look at it first. She replies with, “I don’t think you should let me know what it is!” With that, he excuses himself to go to the bathroom. Talk about making the situation worse, bro.

In the bathroom, he calls someone. “Yo, I’m having an interesting time to say the least,” he tells a friend on the phone. “We just got the tab and it’s like $200 and she wants me to pay it. I guess I’m running out the door.” Yikes!

The show is based on the hit UK format, showing many different experiences you go through on a first date. The show, executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres and narrated by Drew Barrymore, will document “the promise of potential love when it goes well and the hilariously awkward moments if it crashes and burns.” The series will also all take place in one night at the same Chicago restaurant, featuring daters of all ages and backgrounds. At the end of each episode, we’ll find out which daters want to see each other again… and which don’t.

