Derek Hough Makes Epic Return To ‘DWTS’ For Emotional Dance With Julianne

Image Courtesy of ABC

We have missed these two on the dance floor! Derek and Julianne Hough performed quite the dance number to ‘Unsteady’ on the April 3 episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ to promote their upcoming tour.

Derek Hough, 31, will be heading on tour with sister Julianne Hough, 28, starting April 19, so before hitting the road for over 50 performances, they performed for their Dancing with the Stars family! Julianne has been a judge on the show since 2014 and Derek took this season off for the tour and to work as a judge on NBC’s new show, World of Dance.

Needless to say, it was so amazing to see the two take the floor together once again. They performed a gorgeous contemporary dance to X Ambassadors‘ “Unsteady,” which was extremely emotional for them. Their routine was about two kids being torn apart by their parent’s divorce and told the tale of how they were sent to live in separate homes when Derek was 12 and Julianne was just nine-years-old.

Julianne was actually crying at the end of their beautiful routine, to which her brother revealed “This piece is sort of a closure piece.” Looking gorgeous in matching blue outfits to portray the sadness of their story, Julianne called it “good therapy.” She added, “It’s sort of an extension of the piece the last time we were on Dancing with the Stars. Thats what so amazing about dance, being able to have moments like this with our mom in the audience.” Aww!

Derek teased the performance ahead of the show, posting a rehearsal video on Instagram, with an important message. “Tonight, Julianne and I perform an extension of our last piece we danced together ‘Elastic Heart.’ A Part 2 if you will,” he wrote. “A very personal story that is dedicated to anyone who has gone through something difficult in their lives or is going through something currently. This piece represents closure.”

“If I could go back in time and tell my younger self in times of heart ache something, I would tell him that ‘Everything is going to be ok,'” Derek continued. “And that’s the message we hope to bring tonight. Everything is going to be ok. LET GO of the feelings and the meanings that don’t serve you. And HOLD ON to what truly matters — each other.”

The Move Beyond tour kicks off in just a few weeks, and Julianne has spoken out saying she hopes it will spark growing imaginations among the audience. “The show will feature inspiration pulled from the elements — earth, wind, fire and water — as well as an all new stage and incredible choreography. We cannot wait to share it with you,” Julianne said in a statement on her website when announcing the tour.

HollywoodLifers, did you love their performance? Do you miss seeing Derek and Julianne dance on the show? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.