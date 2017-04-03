Can You Pull Off Super Dramatic Purple Eyeshadow? Demi Lovato Just Did: Here’s How

REX/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato headed to the ‘Smurfs’ premiere in LA when she opted to wear a bold makeup look & we’re obsessed. She rocked bright purple eyeshadow, which is so hard to pull off, but she did it perfectly. You can pull off this dramatic eye too & we have a full how-to for you!

Demi Lovato, 24, has been everywhere and back lately promoting her new film, Smurfs: The Lost Village, and she opted for quite a bold look at the LA film premiere on April 1st. Demi is always taking risks when it comes to fashion and beauty, so we’re not totally surprised that she wore this super dramatic purple eyeshadow. We’re more impressed than surprised, by Demi’s bold makeup, because bright purple eyeshadow is hard to pull off and she did it perfectly.

Her gorgeous look was done by makeup artist, Jill Powell, who gave a how-to on how she gave Demi this gorgeous “Vixen in violets” glam. She started the look with foundation, using Armani Beauty Powerfabric & Too Faced Born This Way. She then gave Demi rosy cheeks with cult classic, NARS Orgasm blush, she filled in her brows with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder, LORAC Cosmetics Tantilizer bronzer, and Laura Mercier Spellbound highlighter for her glowing cheekbones. She topped Demi’s entire look off with a pretty pink Bare Minerals Gen Nude Lipstick in Heaven & Sigma Beauty lip gloss. Lastly, she gave Demi the gorgeous purple eyes using different shades of purple MAC Cosmetics eyeshadows.

It’s so hard to pull off a bold eyeshadow without going overboard or looking like you’re in costume. So the fact that Demi pulled off this violet look proves that there is a way to try the look and look chic. Lately, our favorite celebs have been rocking bold eyeshadows, like Selena Gomez, 24, who recently opted to wear bright orange shadow.

What do you guys think of Demi’s super dramatic purple eyeshadow? Will you guys try it out yourselves?

