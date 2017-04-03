Danielle Bregoli: Cops Investigating ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl’s Mom Over Wild Fight Video

Courtesy of Instagram

The police are getting involved with Danielle Bregoli and her mom, Barbara, once again. This time, officials are reportedly investigating a shocking leaked video that shows Barbara allegedly attacking the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl, then 11.

Many viewers were incredibly troubled upon seeing the recent video of Danielle Bregoli’s mom seemingly beating her, and the disturbance has led police to launch an investigation into what happened, according to TMZ. In the clip, which was filmed about two years ago, Barbara can be seen grabbing her daughter’s hair, pinning her to the ground and screaming at her, while the then-11-year-old attempts to fight back with her fists.

Cops were not able to investigate this alleged abuse when the video first came out, as they needed someone to file a formal complaint before they could look into things further. TMZ reports that someone must have followed through with that complaint, as the video is now reportedly officially on police radar. It is unclear if Child Protective Services is involved yet, although it is expected that they will intervene if the investigation is legit.

When this video first came out in March, Danielle denied that her mother was being abusive. She said they were just “play fighting” at the time. “I hit her too hard so she just kinda pushed me to the floor,” the 13-year-old explained. “That’s all that happened. That’s how we fight.” It’s no secret that Danielle and Barbara’s relationship is incredibly volatile — after all, the whole reason people even know them is because they were on Dr. Phil last year to discuss how to make their relationship more healthy. Still, this video is incredibly shocking, and certainly looks like more than just “horseplay.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Danielle’s mom was being violent with her in the video, or was it just horseplay like they claim?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.