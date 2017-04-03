Blake Shelton: He’s Terrified Miranda Lambert Will Always Be ‘Singing About Him’

REX/Shutterstock

Blake Shelton may have moved on from Miranda Lambert, but that doesn’t mean their relationship doesn’t still haunt him through her music. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Blake is totally terrified that Miranda may never stop singing about him!

“Blake [Shelton] is genuinely happy for all of Miranda [Lambert]‘s success,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com of how the 40-year-old “Came Here to Forget” singer feels about his 33-year-old ex-wife. “Blake is not surprised at all that Miranda wrote so many hit songs about her heartbreak because their marriage was full of passion, drinking and love. All the things that make for a great country song.”

“Blake is relieved to have moved on from the most challenging time in his life, but he worries that Miranda has enough material to write several more albums about their time together,” the source continued. “Blake is hoping that Miranda finds new inspiration for her music and that she doesn’t spend the rest of her life singing about him.”

Though Blake might be irritated by the idea that Miranda could be singing about him for years to come, he has definitely got too many good things going on in his life to be too concerned about it. The country music crooner has been happily involved with fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani, 47, since the fall of 2015 and is only growing closer with her and her family by the day.

In fact Gwen’s little boys — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3– idolize Blake so much that they recently drew temporary versions of the singer’s tattoo on their own arms so they could be more like him!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Miranda’s songs about Blake? Does she need to stop using their relationship as material? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.