Blac Chyna Marrying Rob Kardashian After Failing To Trademark Family Name?

Blac Chyna’s attempt to trademark the Kardashian name has reportedly been denied, even if she walks down the aisle with Rob. After calling off their engagement, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned if Chyna is still hoping they get married in the future!

Blac Chyna’s, 28, attempt to use the name Angela Renee Kardashian in her business dealings has reportedly been denied, after the Kardashian sisters blocked her petition. Chyna was planning on marrying Rob Kardashian, 30, when she originally filed for the rights to her new name, but this shocking outcome has added even more stress to their hot and cold relationship! “Her not being able to use Rob’s last name may have been the last nail in the coffin in their roller coaster relationship,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s not looking good.”

“They were already on thin ice at best but now it’s going to be really hard to see her marrying him,” our source added. “Rob is an emotional, depressed mess. Chyna cares for him and he is the father of her baby girl but there isn’t much in it for her to marry him at this point.” The Kardashian sisters reportedly didn’t want Chyna to be able to profit off their name, even if she did tie the knot with Rob, so they filed their own legal document against her petition. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney claimed that the name would create confusion in the marketplace, according to TMZ.

After months of fighting and then officially calling off their engagement in mid-February, Chyna and Rob reignited romance rumors by sharing several clips of them packing on the PDA. It was on April 1, mind you, so fans couldn’t tell if it was a joke or not! She was kissing his cheek while they were cuddling and jamming out to music, making it seem like they’d worked out their differences.

The former couple has recently been splitting up time with their 4-month-old baby girl Dream Kardashian, though it was reported the pair are expecting to go head-to-head soon when it comes to a legal custody agreement. At the very least, we’re hoping they stay on good terms!

