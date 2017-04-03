Billie Lourd Takes BF Taylor Lautner On Family Vacation With Dad — Getting Serious?

Courtesy of Instagram

The couple that masks together stays together, right? Well, that’s how Billie Lourd feels when it comes to family, so maybe she feels the same way about her relationship with Taylor Lautner. The ‘Scream Queens’ star actually invited him to join her on a family vacation, so they must be getting serious. See the pic here!

Ever since her mom, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away, Billie Lourd, 24, has been spending a lot of time with her boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, 25. And now, it looks like their relationship is getting super serious! Not only are they already doing face masks together (see the pic above), but she seems to have invited him on a family vacation with her dad.

💛🌅💛 #sundaysunset A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

In a picture posted by Billie’s stepdad, Bruce Bozzi, Taylor is seen snuggled between him and her dad, Bryan Lourd, while Billie is posing between her dad and another man. And they ALL have face masks on while aboard a boat. Bruce’s caption reads, “The family that masks together lasts together! Hello 4/3/17 #fresh #relax@praisethelourd.”

At this time, Billie hasn’t reposted the pic on her own account, but she did put up a shot of a pretty sunset on Sunday, April 2 — which is likely where they’re currently vacationing. It looks pretty exotic and tropical to us!

Taylor also hasn’t posted any pictures from their vacation yet, but considering they’ve been posting a ton of photos together recently, it’s probably only a matter of time before we see more!

