Ariel Winter Wears Jeans With Butt Slits: Would You Try The Trend?

Leave it to Ariel Winter to find a new way to show off her famous backside — with bum cut jeans! While this certainly isn’t the first time we’ve spotted jeans with butt slits on a celeb, we want to know: would you wear them?

Ariel Winter, 19, isn’t afraid to experiment with daring new trends, and that’s just what she did when she took to Instagram to show off her stylish look in LA on Apr. 2 as she posed with pal Jessie Berg, all while wearing a crop top and a pair of high-waisted jeans — but what really had us doing a double-take was the fact that her denim featured slits below her butt cheeks.

The duo posed on a motorcycle and the Modern Family actress totally has the whole biker babe look down — but it was her bum cut look that caught our attention. Now Ariel isn’t the only star who suited up in the daring style — Kylie Jenner also rocked the trend last year. With so many new silhouettes popping up in the denim aisle, the bum cut is definitely a thing — but would you be brave enough to sport the style? The key to making the look work definitely comes down to fit — you want to look sexy but not sloppy. A smaller slit also makes the trend more wearable and you’ll be less likely to suffer a wardrobe malfunction.

While we’re all for ripped jeans, we often prefer the distressing to be around the knees. Ariel’s look was beyond trendy, as the light-wash, high-waisted “mom” silhouette has totally taken Hollywood by storm — and her version definitely infused a sexy twist on the rather boxy trend.

Ariel is obviously trying to make the bum cut happen, but would you get on board with the style? Check it out above and VOTE and let us know where you stand on the daring denim look.

