WrestleMania 33 Live Blog: Play-By-Play Results Of The WWE’s Biggest Night

Courtesy of the WWE

It’s the showcase of the immortals, the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment: WrestleMania! John Cena, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and more WWE Superstars will hit the ring on April 2, so check out the updating results to find out what goes down!

WrestleMania 33 promises to be “The Ultimate Thrill Ride,” and the WWE’s not talking about the roller coaster that’s part of the set. With a packed card featuring the biggest Superstars, the extravaganza may be too big for the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Fans better get ready to experience every thrilling moment one way or the other.

The WrestleMania 33 Kickoff show will begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT on the WWE Network, WWE.com, Facebook and YouTube (with the second hour also airing live on USA Network.) WrestleMania 33 itself will begin at 7pm ET /4pm ET on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. HollywoodLife.com will continue to update this live blog with all the latest results so check back throughout the night to find out who won, who returned and who survived.

There is so much going down. Brock Lesnar, 39, challenges Bill Goldberg, 50, for the WWE Universal championship. Can Brock beat the man who has gone 2-0 over “The Beast?” Or will Goldberg keep his streak alive?

Speaking of streaks, while The Undertaker, 52, is no longer undefeated at WrestleMania, the Deadman still rules the WWE’s biggest night. Or does he? Roman Reigns, 31, will challenge Taker in “The Phenom versus The Big Dog.” Will this be Taker’s last ride at WrestleMania? Orlando was where Shawn Michaels, 51, ended the career of Ric Flair, 68, at WrestleMania 24. Could Roman do the same to the Deadman?

Seth Rollins, 30, will risk life and limb for revenge on Triple H, 47, in a non-sanctioned match. Will Samoa Joe, 38, get involved? Will Bray Wyatt, 29, punish Randy Orton, 36, for burning down the Wyatt compound and destroying the grave of Sister Abigail, or will “The Viper” claim the WWE Championship?

Check out the following card for the night and return when it all goes down.

The Fourth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Match)

Featuring Big Show, Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley and more Superstars

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match (Kickoff Match)

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE Championship Match

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

Universal Championship Match

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

The Phenom vs. The Big Dog

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

Power Couples Collide

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

Non-Sanctioned Match

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

SmackDown LIVE Commissioner vs. The Phenomenal One

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Champion Alexa Bliss to defend against all female SmackDown LIVE Superstars who are available to compete

Are you excited for WrestleMania, HollywoodLifers? Which match do you want to see the most?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.