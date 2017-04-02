WrestleMania 33 Live Blog: Play-By-Play Results Of The WWE’s Biggest Night

It’s the showcase of the immortals, the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment: WrestleMania! John Cena, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and more WWE Superstars will hit the ring on April 2, so check out the updating results to find out what goes down!
WrestleMania 33 promises to be “The Ultimate Thrill Ride,” and the WWE’s not talking about the roller coaster that’s part of the set. With a packed card featuring the biggest Superstars, the extravaganza may be too big for the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Fans better get ready to experience every thrilling moment one way or the other.
The WrestleMania 33 Kickoff show will begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT on the WWE Network, WWE.com, Facebook and YouTube (with the second hour also airing live on USA Network.) WrestleMania 33 itself will begin at 7pm ET /4pm ET on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. HollywoodLife.com will continue to update this live blog with all the latest results so check back throughout the night to find out who won, who returned and who survived.
WrestleMania Hotties — See Pics Of The WWE’s Sexiest Superstars
There is so much going down. Brock Lesnar, 39, challenges Bill Goldberg, 50, for the WWE Universal championship. Can Brock beat the man who has gone 2-0 over “The Beast?” Or will Goldberg keep his streak alive?
Speaking of streaks, while The Undertaker, 52, is no longer undefeated at WrestleMania, the Deadman still rules the WWE’s biggest night. Or does he? Roman Reigns, 31, will challenge Taker in “The Phenom versus The Big Dog.” Will this be Taker’s last ride at WrestleMania? Orlando was where Shawn Michaels, 51, ended the career of Ric Flair, 68, at WrestleMania 24. Could Roman do the same to the Deadman?
Seth Rollins, 30, will risk life and limb for revenge on Triple H, 47, in a non-sanctioned match. Will Samoa Joe, 38, get involved? Will Bray Wyatt, 29, punish Randy Orton, 36, for burning down the Wyatt compound and destroying the grave of Sister Abigail, or will “The Viper” claim the WWE Championship?
Check out the following card for the night and return when it all goes down.
The Fourth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Match)
Featuring Big Show, Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley and more Superstars
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match (Kickoff Match)
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
WWE Championship Match
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
Universal Championship Match
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
The Phenom vs. The Big Dog
The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
Power Couples Collide
John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
Non-Sanctioned Match
Seth Rollins vs. Triple H
SmackDown LIVE Commissioner vs. The Phenomenal One
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
United States Championship Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin
Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Champion Alexa Bliss to defend against all female SmackDown LIVE Superstars who are available to compete
Are you excited for WrestleMania, HollywoodLifers? Which match do you want to see the most?
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP