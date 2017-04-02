WrestleMania 33 Live Blog: Play-By-Play Results Of The WWE’s Biggest Night

Courtesy of the WWE

It’s the showcase of the immortals, the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment: WrestleMania! John Cena, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and more WWE Superstars will hit the ring on April 2, so check out the updating results to find out what goes down!

WrestleMania 33 promises to be “The Ultimate Thrill Ride,” and the WWE’s not talking about the roller coaster that’s part of the set. With a packed card featuring the biggest Superstars, the extravaganza may be too big for the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Fans better get ready to experience every thrilling moment one way or the other.

The WrestleMania 33 Kickoff show will begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT on the WWE Network, WWE.com, Facebook and YouTube (with the second hour also airing live on USA Network.) WrestleMania 33 itself will begin at 7pm ET /4pm ET on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. HollywoodLife.com will continue to update this live blog with all the latest results so check back throughout the night to find out who won, who returned and who survived.

All right, HollywoodLifers. The kickoff show has started but we won’t really add any major updates until the matches begin. It’s all hype before the program starts. We hear that the Cruiserweight title will be the first match during the Kickoff show, so keep refreshing this page for updates. Leave your predictions down below over who you think will win tonight.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match (Kickoff Match)

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

Austin Aries is out first, wearing a fur jacket while sauntering down one of the longest walkways in WrestleMania history. Seriously, the ramp is huge. Neville is out in golden gear. “Misery personified,” says WWE commentator Corey Graves. This match could possibly steal the show, considering the talent between the “King of the Cruiserweights” and A-Double. Chain wrestling kicks off the match, with Aries looking to lock on the Last Chancery in the opening minutes of this match. Neville manages to get out and the two are equally matched. Aries tries to do a suicide dive but Neville catches Austin in the face with a sick kick!

Neville has remained in control of the match until he takes a moment mocks the fans. This allows Aries to capitalize, before dumping the Cruiserweight champ to the outside. He nails a blow from the top rope to the outside, cracking Neville’s head. A second suicide dive attempt connects, but Austin is still unable to put the champ away. Neville almost locked on the Rings Of Saturn submission, but Aries managed to escape. Aries connected with a discus “fivearm,” but the impact sent Neville out of the ring. Aries managed to throw Neville into the ring. Aries connected with a top rope Frankensteiner and a 450 splash before locking in Last Chanercy. Neville escaped by jabbing his fingers into Aries’s reconstructed eye-socket, forcing him to break the hold. After that, the “King of the Cruiserweights” landed the Red Arrow and retained his title.

Winner and still champion: Neville

The Fourth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Match)

Featuring Big Show, Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley and more Superstars

Wow. Here we go. It’s time for the Battle Royal. With The Big Show and Braun Strowman both in this match, it shouldn’t take long for the ring to clear of men. As soon as the bell rings, bodies are sent flying, including Heath Slater, Kalisto, and more. Sadly, Big Show gets eliminated by Braun, and it took at least ten-fifteen men to eliminate Strowman after that. With the two juggernauts eliminated, the match has slowed down a bit. Got a feeling Sami Zayn might pull out the victory here.

Well, that was a bad feeling, as Sami is sent packing. Mojo Rawley, Killian Dane and Jinder Mahal are the last three standing. Mojo is having the match of his career. Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots (and close friend of Mojo) is ringside. After getting in the face of Jinger, Rob steps over the ring barrier! Is Gronk about to get into the ring? He is and he just nailed a tackle on Jinder! Holy cow! After Mojo eliminates Killian, it’s not long after that that he throws out Jinder. Mojo wins!

Winner: Mojo Rawley

The rest of the WrestleMania Card:

WWE Championship Match

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

Universal Championship Match

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

The Phenom vs. The Big Dog

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

Power Couples Collide

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

Non-Sanctioned Match

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

SmackDown LIVE Commissioner vs. The Phenomenal One

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Champion Alexa Bliss to defend against all female SmackDown LIVE Superstars who are available to compete



