Watch ACM Awards Live Stream — See 2017 ACMs Online

The Academy of Country Music Awards are tonight, April 2, and HollywoodLife.com is making sure you’re hooked up with an easy way to watch. See a live stream of the biggest night in country music right here, no matter where in the world you may be!

Luke Bryan (who’s up for the ACM Entertainer of the Year award) and Dierks Bentley (a triple nominee tonight) are the hosts with the most, and you’ll want to see the show from start to finish. CBS All-Access will air the show on their website — HERE — starting at 8:00 PM EST.

If you don’t have an account yet, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial to watch the show tonight. Your card won’t be charged if you cancel before the 7-day trial is up!

With performances and appearances by Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris (we can’t wait to hear their new duet “Craving You” live for the first time ever!), Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and more of your country faves, you’ll want to grab the popcorn and get comfortable so you don’t have to miss a moment. With tons of surprise performances and collaborations in store, this is sure to be one of the best award shows of the year!

Be sure to catch up on the nominations by checking out our list before you watch, and comment below on who you want to win! As usual, the competition is stiff, but it sure is fun to watch it all go down.

