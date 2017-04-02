Tyga Teases 2 Hot New Songs — Will He Sing About Rumored Kylie Jenner Drama?

New music from Tyga is on the way! And with the rapper reportedly going through a rough patch with Kylie Jenner, were dying to know if he’ll be singing about his relationship drama on the upcoming tracks!

“Monday 2 new songs,” Tyga, 27, tweeted on April 1. “#B**himthes***2.” The 27-year-old didn’t give any further indication of what we can expect when his new jams drop, but it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if his longtime love, Kylie Jenner, 19, is the subject of one or both of the songs.

In the years they’ve been together, Kylie and Tyga have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, and it appears they’re once again going through a tough time lately. The rapper is usually featured on Kylie’s Snapchat story and Instagram page all the time, but we haven’t seen a photo or video of him pop up there in weeks. Plus, the two haven’t been spotted out together since they went to the movies with her family on March 13!

The source of the rumored relationship problems is unclear, but it might just have to do with T’s ex, Blac Chyna, 28. Chyna went on a Snapchat rant on March 29, slamming Tyga for not paying child support and alleging that he was telling people she was trying to get back together with him. Could Kylie have been worried that Tyga was thinking about getting back with his ex!?

This whole love triangle has another level of complication, though, as Chyna also has a child with Kylie’s brother, Rob Kardashian, 30. Chyna and Rob broke up in the weeks after their daughter’s birth, but were all over each other on Snapchat April 1, so fans are wondering if they might be back together. Regardless of what the status is for any of these couples, one thing’s for sure: Tyga definitely has a lot to write and sing about!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga’s new songs will be about Kylie?