Khloe Kardashian Is Hoping Tristan Thompson Will ‘Pop The Question’ — ‘She’s So In Love’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been dating since July of 2016. That’s, like, forever in Hollywood terms! Now, we hear that Khloe is ready to take the next big step in their relationship — marriage — and all Tristan has to do is ask.



Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 26, are super into each other; that’s a fact. They can’t stand to be away from each other — she even boarded a plane today to visit him in Cleveland this weekend. A Calabasas girl braving cramped (albeit First Class) seats, cheap Chardonnay, and airplane food? It must be love! So when are they going to make it official?

Well, Khloe is prepared to say “yes” to a marriage proposal as soon as he’s brave enough to ask, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively: “Khloe is still hoping Tristan may pop the question. She’s been visiting him this weekend and things are getting very serious between them.” Considering they’ve already jetted around the world on luxurious vacations together, she attends his games every chance he gets and he’s begun appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, that’s kind of an understatement!

As for when the big moment will actually happen? “She’s wondering if he may ask in the next few months,” the source reveals. “They are both very committed to making it work,” the insider hints. We’re thrilled to hear it!

The reality star is beyond smitten with Tristan, and she knows he’s endgame, the insider continues. “She is so happy. She didn’t think she would find love so soon after Lamar, but she definitely has!”

Finally, it’s worth pointing out that Khloe has recently been spotted wearing two diamond rings…including one on her ring finger. Verrry interesting, no?

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Khloe is ready to marry Tristan? Tell us what you think!