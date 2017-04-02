Tina Fey Slams White Women Who Voted For Trump & Fans React With Mixed Feelings

REX/Shutterstock

TIna Fey has a message for white college-educated women when it comes to President Donald Trump: ‘You can’t look away.’ But when she called out the demographic at a benefit for the American Civil Liberties Union on March 31, reactions were, ah, mixed. Check it out.

Tina Fey, 46, poked plenty of fun at Donald Trump, 70, at the ACLU’s “Stand For Rights” benefit, joking that he gave up sex for Lent. WATCH below:



However, she also took on his voters. “The thing that I kinda keep focusing on is the idea that we sort of need to hold the edges, that it’s sort of like a lot of this election was turned by kinda white college-educated women who would now maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV and I would want to urge them to like — you can’t look away,” Tina said.

She added that it’s easy to ignore the issues when the consequences don’t seem immediate — but explained why this is a bad idea. “It doesn’t affect you this minute but it’s going to affect you eventually,” the comedian said. “I personally will make my own pledge as a college-educated white woman to not look away, to not pretend that things that are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it,” she added.

Though many agree with Tina’s advice, some women did not appreciate her taking aim at them, and they jumped on Twitter to bash the 30 Rock star.

“Tina Fey, I voted for Trump and would do so again. I am white, have a degree and make 6 figures a year giving back to the better good,” one woman tweeted. “Hey #TinaFey I’m NOT looking away. I’m a PROUD @realDonaldTrump voter!!!” another echoed. Check out more reactions below:

What's so funny about Tina Fey, is how Not Funny she is. She's only famous because of her media-loving whacked ideas. Like amyschumer — WIN! NEW GALAXY S7!! (@giveawaybrixe) April 2, 2017

Hey #TinaFey sorry this white educated white woman couldn't vote for a criminal. What does that say about you? — Chris j (@RU424JG) April 2, 2017

Tina Fey is wrong. The election wasn't turned by white, educated women who watch hgtv. It was turned by Obama voters who stayed home. — jj (@jjcbs2) April 2, 2017

#TinaFey WE CAN'T LOOK AWAY BECAUSE WE LOVE WINNING,THIS FROM A WOMEN WHO DOESN'T KNOW HOW TO ADMIT SHE'S WRONG AND SAY SORRY! https://t.co/CjFjQLOyWh — mary c. joyce (@marycjoyce2) April 2, 2017

Of course, tons of voters are on her side, and applauded her for speaking out. Take a look:

In case you got up this morning wondering if Tina Fey still had it. pic.twitter.com/DFgFqj9SxH — Luke Burbank (@lukeburbank) April 2, 2017

Tina Fey is a Queen in her own right. — Nolan Corder II (@ncorder230) April 2, 2017

Good for her! I completely support #TinaFey in this! https://t.co/4zIM0t8f8q — Elizabeth Dakins (@elizabethpink) April 2, 2017

I say great. Call them out Tina Fey. Any woman that voted for @realDonaldTrump and his goons committed the ultimate betrayal of women. https://t.co/amYpUVQAhg — mb (@justsayin60) April 2, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what’s your reaction to Tina’s comments?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.