Tina Fey Slams White Women Who Voted For Trump & Fans React With Mixed Feelings

TIna Fey has a message for white college-educated women when it comes to President Donald Trump: ‘You can’t look away.’ But when she called out the demographic at a benefit for the American Civil Liberties Union on March 31, reactions were, ah, mixed. Check it out.
Tina Fey, 46, poked plenty of fun at Donald Trump, 70, at the ACLU’s “Stand For Rights” benefit, joking that he gave up sex for Lent. WATCH below:
However, she also took on his voters. “The thing that I kinda keep focusing on is the idea that we sort of need to hold the edges, that it’s sort of like a lot of this election was turned by kinda white college-educated women who would now maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV and I would want to urge them to like — you can’t look away,” Tina said.
She added that it’s easy to ignore the issues when the consequences don’t seem immediate — but explained why this is a bad idea. “It doesn’t affect you this minute but it’s going to affect you eventually,” the comedian said. “I personally will make my own pledge as a college-educated white woman to not look away, to not pretend that things that are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it,” she added.
Though many agree with Tina’s advice, some women did not appreciate her taking aim at them, and they jumped on Twitter to bash the 30 Rock star.
“Tina Fey, I voted for Trump and would do so again. I am white, have a degree and make 6 figures a year giving back to the better good,” one woman tweeted. “Hey #TinaFey I’m NOT looking away. I’m a PROUD @realDonaldTrump voter!!!” another echoed. Check out more reactions below:
Of course, tons of voters are on her side, and applauded her for speaking out. Take a look:
HollywoodLifers, what’s your reaction to Tina’s comments?
