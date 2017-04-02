Courtesy of Twitter

Tim McGraw basically did the ‘Everybody’ dance as he watched the Backstreet Boys perform with Florida Georgia Line at the 2017 ACM Awards, and it was everything. We’ve got video!

Tim McGraw, 49, was absolutely here for the Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line‘s epic performance of “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” at Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, and you can catch a glimpse of the priceless footage below:

Thank you, Tim, for making our night.

Tim wasn’t the only one who lost his mind at the BSB and FGL (that enough acronyms for ya?) taking the ACMs stage. Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill were also spotted busting a move, and we have to say it’s pretty amusing to see country’s finest letting their freak flags fly. Love it!

EVERYBODY! They'reee back! That @flagaline & @backstreetboys performance was absolutely epic. #ACMs A post shared by Academy of Country Music (ACM) (@acmawards) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

Shortly after the instantly iconic moment, fans jumped on Twitter to claim Tim as their spirit animal. “Watching Tim McGraw freak out over @backstreetboys isn’t what 2017 asked for, but it’s what 2017 needed,” @Sarin_Rodrigues wrote. “Me and @TheTimMcGraw have the same reaction to @backstreetboys and @FLAGALine’s performance,” another fan admitted. Same.

We’ve been treated to some amazing performances tonight, from Miranda Lambert‘s stunning rendition of “Tin Man,” to Little Big Town‘s high-energy one of “Happy People.” If you missed any part of the big show, be sure to consult our winner’s list to see which of your favorite artists took home the coveted prize!

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full Academy of Country Music Awards coverage!

HollywoodLifers, was Tim dancing along to BSB your favorite moment at the ACMs? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.