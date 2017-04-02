Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Stun With ‘Speak To A Girl’ & A Sweet Kiss At ACMs

Courtesy of CBS

These two are the definition of relationship goals! Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took the stage together at the ACM Awards to give a gorgeous performance of their powerful new single ‘Speak To A Girl,’ and it was basically perfection.

Tim McGraw, 49, and Faith Hill, 49, joined forces for one of the best performances of the night at the ACM Awards! Just over a week after debuting their duet “Speak To A Girl,” the married couple sang the song live on TV for the first time, and it was magical. Obviously, their chemistry was incredible as they commanded the stage together, singing in perfect harmony. Faith, as always, looked beyond stunning in a skintight silver dress, with her hair cascading down in loose waves. She started the emotional performance solo, but was eventually joined by her man, who looked hot as ever in a black tux and matching cowboy hat. Oh, and as if they could be even more perfect, they concluded the performance with an adorable kiss.

So awesome to see them back on a stage and on tour! They'll be at @AACenter in October! Tim & Faith – "Speak To a Girl" #ACMs #WWOBackstage pic.twitter.com/hrRbl1vBbp — Michelle Rodriguez (@michrod) April 3, 2017

This massive performance comes just days before Tim and Faith are set to hit the road on their Soul 2 Soul tour. It’s their first time touring together in ten years, so they’re obviously incredibly excited about the opportunity, which will keep them very busy, as they’re on the road from April 7 until October 27.

Along with the release of “Speak To A Girl,” Tim and Faith also announced their plans to drop a joint album at some point this year. These two have faced rumors of divorce throughout their entire marriage, but they managed to beat the odds, and just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last October — so they’re definitely doing something right! Together, the couple has three daughters, Gracie, 19, Maggie, 18 and Audrey, 15, and we’re basically convinced they’re the most perfect family EVER.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Tim and Faith’s performance? Will you be checking them out on the road this summer?

