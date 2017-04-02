Thomas Rhett Wins Male Vocalist Of The Year At Academy Of Country Music Awards

AP Images

Congratulations are in order! Thomas Rhett just took home the award for Male Vocalist Of The Year at Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, and we couldn’t be more happy for him. Especially considering there was some pretty steep competition in the category.

“I don’t have a whole lot of words, except everyone in this category are my idols. Everyone in this category shaped the artist that I am. I try to be the best singer that I can. Thank you so much to the ACMs — this is the most amazing award that I’ve ever received in my whole existence. Thank you so much. Thank you to the Lord who put me in this situation to be up here tonight. This is a very humbling experience. Thank you,” Thomas said after accepting his award.

Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, and Jason Aldean were also nominated in the Male Vocalist Of The Year category, so like we said, there was some steep competition this year.

As far the females were concerned, Miranda Lambert took home the award for the eighth year in a row.

