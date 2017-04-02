Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Planning ‘Romantic’ Easter Reunion During Break In His Tour

Courtesy of Twitter

It’s time for a break! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd want some alone time once Easter rolls around and are pondering how they should spend their ‘romantic’ reunion.

“Selena [Gomez] and The Weeknd are planning on spending Easter together,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wraps up his South American tour on April 2 and doesn’t go back on stage until April 25. Selena really wants him to go back home with her to spend time with her family, but she’s also open to the idea of going on a romantic getaway with him. He keeps telling her that he wants to whisk her away on a secret vacation. Either way, she can’t wait to have some uninterrupted alone time with her man.”

Though this long tour break will definitely allow the 27-year-old “Starboy” singer to spend more time with his girl, it’s not like they are currently dealing with a long distance relationship, as 24-year-old Selena has been joining him on tons of tour stops. First she popped over to Europe to see him perform in Germany and Amsterdam and now she’s in South America with him as he sings his way through Brazil and Argentina.

The pair have been almost inseparable since they were first spotted flaunting major PDA on a dinner date in Santa Monica, Calif. in December 2016. Now that they have been dating for several months it’s only natural that they want to spend the holidays together and Easter is normally a big one when it comes to family time or memorable getaways. We hope the adorable couple has a blast no matter what they end up doing!

HollywoodLifers, where do you think Selena and The Weeknd will spend their Easter holiday? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.