The Hardy Boyz Make A Shocking Return To The WWE At WrestleMania

They’re baaaaack! After nearly seven years, the Hard Boyz are back in the WWE! The 6-time WWE Tag Team Champions returned at WrestleMania 33 on April 2, shocking the entire WWE Universe by turning the WWE Raw tag-team match into a fatal four way!

Who ever thought that The Hardy Boyz (aka Jeff Hardy, 39, and Matt Hardy, 42) would be back in the WWE? Clearly, anything can happen especially at WrestleMania. During the biggest night in sports entertainment, one of the most decorated tag-teams in history returned. As Big Cass and Enzo Amore, Cesaro and Sheamus and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were set to start their Raw Tag-Team Ladder match, The New Day came out with some surprising news.

“As your host, we have just received word that this ladder match how now become a fatal-four way,” says Big E. As fans though The New Day were going to join, Team Extreme’s theme music began and out came The Hardy Boyz! After a brutal match that saw Jeff nail a Swanton Bomb from a 20-foot-tall ladder, Matt climbed up to grab the hanging titles. The Hardyz are the new Raw Tag-Team Champions!

Along with teams like The Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian, the Hardyz revolutionized tag-team wrestling in the WWE during the 1990s and 2000s. They, along with the two other teams, created the “Tables, Ladders & Chairs” match. However, both Matt and Jeff were gone from the WWE by 2010. Jeff would find a career in TNA while Matt would have a run on the independents, including Ring of Honor. Both would find gold as individuals, winning championships, but fans wants to see the Hardy Boyz.

It was in Impact Wrestling (the rebranded TNA) where they would reunite. However, something bigger would happen in Impact. Matt Hardy would reinvent himself and possibly change the face of pro-wrestling. Recasting himself as “Broken Matt Hardy,” the older Hardy boy transformed into a demented genius hellbent on destruction.

He would win control of the Hardy brand from Jeff, legally forcing him to rename himself as “Brother Nero.” It was something completely unexpected and specials like “The Final Deletion,” “Delete Or Decay” and “Total Nonstop Deletion” would present a different version of pro-wrestling. With more scripted segments and supernatural elements, fans were given a more bizarre and ridiculous of sports entertainment. However, some loved it.

The two would ultimately put aside their feud to reunite at The Broken Hardyz, appearing in multiple independent promotions. With their catchphrases of threatening to “delete” their competition and render them “obsolete,” is the WWE ready for this version of the Hardy Boyz? Will the Broken Hardyz show up or are they reverting to Team Extreme?

What do you think about the Hardy Boyz returning to the WWE at WrestleMania, HollywoodLifers? Do you think they’re going to “delete” the competition?

