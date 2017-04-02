‘The Arrangement’ Recap: A Secret From Kyle’s Mysterious Past Is Revealed

Kyle hasn’t been so honest about his past, but he’s forced to confront it on the April 2 episode of ‘The Arrangement.’ Plus, Megan gets a little too close to her director. Will one bad decision ruin everything for Kygan?

Kyle West didn’t have the best childhood. His dad was killed by a drunk driver and his mom died of cancer. He ended up on the streets. But he wants everyone to know, especially young kids, that they can do and be anything they want to be.

Kyle and Megan have been dating for 2 months now. Megan still has not taken a single class at IHM. Production on The Kill Plan is behind schedule and it’s Kyle’s fault. Terence believes that Megan not being there for Kyle 24/7 is causing Kyle to fall out of rhythm. Kyle is used to having someone by his side without any other obligations. Meanwhile, Megan’s got that play. Kyle takes Megan to lunch and talks about the Institute. He doesn’t pressure her about it. He just wants her to take a workshop.

Hope does not think it’s a good idea for Megan to take an IHM class. She thinks IHM will get their hooks in Megan that way. As for Shaun, she’s already taken the workshop and encourages Megan to participate. If Terence and Kyle wanted Megan to be a part of the Institute so badly, they should have written into their contract. Just saying…

Secrets & Lies

Someone named Drea keeps texting Kyle. WTF? He goes to meet this mystery woman. They’re half siblings! Turns out, Kyle’s father’s not dead. Yet. He’s dying, though. Looks like Kyle’s trying to keep his past buried with this new “narrative.” Unfortunately, a pap gets photos of this late-night meet-up.

This story that Kyle puts out about his family all goes back to one person: Terence. The whole thing was concocted by Terence and Kyle to make Kyle look good. I’m sure this is done in Hollywood all the time, but in the age of social media, I just think Kyle is playing with fire. But Terence is always watching Kyle. He’s the one who had the photographer follow Kyle.

After all that drama, Anika’s screenplay is actually really good and Deann knows it. She sees something in Anika. Something more than just work. She wants to play with Anika and doesn’t want Terence involved.

Megan, Why?!

Kyle works on The Kill Plan script while Megan goes to a party with friends she met working on the play. A beautiful woman shows up at Kyle’s place. There’s something between them. I need to know what it is NOW. Meanwhile, Megan gets stoned and drunk at the party. When she’s alone with the director, they kiss! WHAT?! How could she do this to Kyle? She knows she’s messed up so she leaves immediately after the kiss goes down. To make matters worse, someone’s following her.

The next day, Megan meets a girl named Nina at the Institute workshop. They hit it off right away. However, Megan finds a recorder when Nina’s purse drops to the floor in the bathroom. She’s a journalist trying to expose IHM! Nina pleads with Megan not to say anything.

There’s something still off about Kyle. Deann tells him to get his head straight ASAP. Kyle goes to see his dad in the hospital. Apparently, this is the first time that Kyle’s visited while he’s been sick. His dad tries to make things right with the time he has left, but Kyle refuses to let his emotions come to the surface. He gives his father a check and walks out.

Honesty Is Not The Best Policy For Megan

During a scene for The Kill Plan, Kyle gets unusually emotional. You can only hold in your tears for so long! Someone has to tell him to hone it back a little. And there lies the problem with Kyle. Everyone keeps telling Kyle to hide his emotions and that’s not healthy. He needs to be expressing what he’s actually feeling.

During one of the final classes in the IHM workshop, Nina gets pulled out. Megan ratted her own! But Nina’s not a real journalist! She works for Terence! Jesus, what does Terence not have his dirty hands in? He’s trying to get her to say some dirt on Kyle so he can get rid of her. He knows she’s trouble for him.

Megan is asked to reveal her darkest secret at the workshop. She takes one of the girl’s stories from the bonfire about losing her baby. Megan is a savage! Terence watches the whole “confession” go down. Is she doing this because she knows what’s up with Terence or because she doesn’t want to reveal her past? Probably a little bit of both.

The director of the play tries to confront Megan about their kiss. He knows there’s something between them. She refuses to acknowledge what happened and walks away. Kyle’s waiting for her when Megan’s done. He looks like a lost puppy, but he doesn’t say what’s wrong with him. Kyle, just open up to her!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s episode? Let me know!