Yes, we all love to see the completed red carpet looks of our favorite stars, but nothing beats seeing how the magic is made. See all the celebs getting ready for the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards today, April 2, right here!

Competition is stiff at the ACM Awards tonight, and not just where the prizes are concerned — everyone has to look their best, too! Click through our gallery, attached, to see how the biggest stars in country music are getting ready for the huge show.

Jessie James Decker looked super relaxed as she kicked back with a coffee, allowing her hairstylist to tease her thick locks into a glam ponytail. “Gettin ready yo!!! #ACMs Red Carpet here I come! Catch me on the livestream as we unleash #ACMsUnlimited on the @tmobile stage!” she wrote on Instagram. She also shared an adorable video of herself shaking her booty in a pair of comfy sweatpants ahead of the big show! Love it.

Then there’s Faith Hill, who got amped up for her big performance by dancing around backstage. Too good!

Fab girl group Maddie & Tae also shared a sneak peek at their dresses for the evening — gorgeous:

#ACMs sneak peek 🙈🌸 A post shared by Maddie & Tae (@maddieandtae) on Apr 2, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Lauren Daigle, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Savannah Chrisley, Kacey Musgraves, Nancy O’Dell, Kellie Picker and Miss America Savvy Shields are also set to attend, and we absolutely can’t wait to see them kill it on the carpet. Work it, ladies!

