Shawn Mendes Makes Crowd Go Wild With Epic Performance Of ‘Mercy’ At JUNO Awards

AP

Boy, they sure make ’em good up in Canada. One of the country’s hottest singers, Shawn Mendes, totally blew audiences away at the 2017 JUNO Awards with his hit song, ‘Mercy’. Read all about his incredible live performance, right here!

It might be cooler in Canada, but the music scene is HOT HOT HOT. Joining the list of epic performers at the 2017 JUNO Awards is none other than Shawn Mendes, who turned up the volume on Apr. 2 with his sizzling single “Mercy”. Fans went absolutely wild inside the Canadian Tire Centre when the Toronto-native took the stage in a sexy black leather jacket and black pants. The 18-year-old singer put all of his heart into a truly emotional performance and had his fans singing along word for word. It was truly the highlight of the night!

Along with The Weeknd and Drake, the “Treat You Better” crooner is one of tonight’s top nominees. He’s nominated in FIVE different categories, including Pop Album Of The Year, Single Of The Year, Fan Choice Award, Artist Of The Year, and Album Of The Year. Last year Shawn was tied with Alessia Cara, who is also performing, for four nominees. Needless to say the hunk’s career is on the up and up, as he recently added new concert shows as part of his Illuminate tour. Shawn will be traveling to Asia, New York City, Australia, and New Zealand.

But does all work and no play make Shawn a dull boy? Not necessarily. When it comes to turning up the heat off stage, there’s juicy buzz going around that he’s romantically involved with former Fifth Harmony singer, Camila Cabello. The gorgeous Latina wants to have her cake and eat it too, meaning “she wants love,” but is “focused on her career right now,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Well, there’s no harm in going after both.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Shawn’s JUNO Awards performance? Comment below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.