Reba McEntire Looks So Chic In Black & White For The 2017 ACM Awards

Yas, queen! The legendary Reba McEntire did it up for the ACM Awards, rocking a black-and-white pants suit to strut her stuff down the carpet.

Reba McEntire, 62, looked nothing short of flawless as she arrived on the light grey carpet at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 2. The country music icon looked damn good in boot-cut black dress pants and a white v-neck blazer with shaggy fringe. We are seriously loving this look!

Plus, Reba layered not two but three necklaces to complete the look! All three necklaces featured crosses and were back and silver, including one that looked like a Catholic rosary.

What’s even more exciting about Reba’s appearance at the ACM’s? Well, superior fashion choices aside, the singer was also on-hand to perform during the 52nd annual awards show. Reba will perform with a country newcomer, Lauren Daigle, 25, as part of the ceremony. How cool is that? We sure can’t wait to see Reba and Lauren duet “Back to God” together!

As if this wasn’t enough Reba for you, she recently started filming a brand new television show. Sadly the show doesn’t have a name yet, but it’s been revealed that Reba will be playing the sheriff of a small town in Kentucky. The show just started filming the week before the 2017 ACM’s, so we definitely can’t wait to hear more about the series! After all, it’s Reba’s first starring role on a television series since her hit comedy, Reba, ended in 2007.

