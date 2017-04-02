Reba McEntire & Lauren Daigle Give Powerful Performance Of ‘Back To God’ At ACMs

AP Images

Country music icon Reba McEntire and Christian singer Lauren Daigle gave a holy performance of their new collaboration, ‘Back to God’ at the Academy of Country Music Awards and it was just what the world needed.

Put two powerhouse vocals together and what do you get? Hope, faith, peace and love. Reba McEntire, 62, and Lauren Daigle, 25, spread the much-needed message of unity, harmony and love. In a gorgeous rendition of Reba’s original song, “Back to God,” the pair gave a goose-bump worthy performance at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2.

Clad in a stunning pale pink gown, the redheaded legend belted out her hit alongside Lauren, who wore a skin-tight red velvet gown. Reba’s southern twang match perfectly with Lauren’s deep, soulful voice throughout the duet. We’re definitely going to be listening to this on repeat — it’s so powerful! Following the performance, Reba left the stage in tears as the crowd gave her a standing ovation.

Reba teased the collaboration on her Facebook just two weeks ago in a short video. “I’m thrilled to have Lauren’s incredible voice add another layer to this song,” Reba said. “It’s been really special to see how people are connecting to the message of ‘Back To God,’ and I’m looking forward to our live performance on the ACM Awards.” The song is from Reba’s latest album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, which was a hit on both Country and Gospel charts.

As for Lauren — she was totally fangirling over singing with Reba at the ACMs and it was adorable! “I grew up listening to country music with my dad on the way to school. It is such a full circle moment to now be singing ’Back To God’ with Reba on the ACM Awards!” the breakthrough Christian singer said in a YouTube video. “This opportunity offers a new platform to share hope and redemption, and I’m excited for us to collaborate in showing the world His unconditional love.”

What a fabulous and talented pair! HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Reba McEntire and Lauren Daigle’s performance? Let us know!

