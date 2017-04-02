ACM’s Hottest Hunks 2017: Rascal Flatts & More Sizzle On The Red Carpet

AP Images

The Academy of Country Music awards are here and the men set the red carpet on fire on April 2 with their stunning fashion and good looks! Kip Moore, Dustin Lynch & more country stunners rocked the red carpet! Check out the men of the ACMs right here!

The men of country music really brought their A-game to the 52nd ACMs on April 2! Sam Hunt, 32, Kip Moore, 37, Dustin Lynch, 31, Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, 40, and so many more sexy stars rocked the red carpet in Las Vegas and we have to break down their stunning red carpet fashion! Check out all of the hottest men on the red carpet in our gallery, above!

Dustin is the definition of a red carpet stunner. He looked dapper in a tuxedo-style suit that was tailored to perfection. The singer sported a light grey suit jacket with a black collar, and it matched his black bowtie. Dustin was definitely one of our favorites on the country red carpet!

I be on my suit and tie #ACMs A post shared by Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynchmusic) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

We have to talk about Kip Moore. Although he opted out of the typical red carpet fashion, he still stunned in fitted, beige pants, a casual, v-neck white t-shirt, and a dark blue jacket. We loved his accessory choices too! Kip rocked a long necklace, cool shades, and a blue snapback that coordinated well with his jacket!

Last but certainly not least, let’s talk all things, Jason Aldean! Although he admittedly doesn’t dress up a lot, he sure cleaned up for the ACMs. He rocked the red carpet in dark grey jeans with a chain as his accessory, his signature black hat, and the coolest beige jacket we’ve ever seen!

We also have to mention one of our favorite country duos, Florida Georgia Line. Brian Kelley, 31, rocked a detailed blue suit with a light beige cowboy hat. He let his long locks down under his hat and he looked incredible! By the way, we’re loving this beige trend! His other half, Tyler Hubbard, 30, rocked a white suit jacket over his black red carpet look. He had his hair slicked back and looked ready for a night of fun at the ACMs.

