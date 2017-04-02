‘Big Little Lies’ Finally Reveals Who Died On Trivia Night — Finale Recap

Image Courtesy of HBO

The final chapter of ‘Big Little Lies’ arrived this Sunday, ending with that death at trivia night. So who was the victim — and who killed them? (Warning: spoilers ahead.)

It’s been the question since the premiere: who killed whom at trivia night? Well, that came to an abrupt end on Sunday’s finale, giving us a play-by-play of what went down on Audrey and Elvis night.

Before the party, Perry beat Celeste once again worse than he ever had before; it seemed that was the breaking point for her. She finally began decorating and filling her new apartment with Max and Josh’s things, planning on leaving when Perry left on his next work trip the morning after trivia night. Moments before the party, her real estate agent called — and Perry answered, finding out she had a place of her own. So needless to say, he wasn’t happy heading to the party.

Honestly, no one was really happy at that party, except maybe Madeline after she got drunk. She was a nervous wreck watching Ed perform beautifully since she felt terrible for cheating; it didn’t help that Joseph and his wife Lori were staring at her the whole night. When she stormed off mid-performance, Jane left her adorable date, Tom (yesssss, Tom finally made his move), to follow her, and make sure she was okay.

In general, Jane was smiling a little more than usual; earlier in the episode, she had found out that it was actually Celeste’s son who was bullying Amabella (no surprise there). So of course Renata joined she and Madeline standing at the top of the staircase under construction. You know, the one they’ve shown Madeline walk up a dozen times.

Once Celeste finally arrived at the party, she ran from Perry to the girls for support. Bonnie, of course, saw her pull away from Perry so she kept an eye on her through the night. Once she was with the ladies, though, Perry started begging her to come talk to him. This was the first moment Jane and Perry saw each other, and in that moment, she realized who he was: “Saxon Banks.” Ziggy’s father.

With that, chaos ensued. Perry lunged at Celeste, and all of the women immediately put every bit of drama behind them to come together. He came at all of them and they all fought him off — but it was Bonnie, who ran in from the behind the trees to save everyone. She came at him full speed, shoving him off of the women, and down the stairs — where he he fell to his death.

Yes, Bonnie had killed him; however, all the women had agreed that when they spoke to the police, they’d all say he fell. He came at Celeste, kicking her — she had the bruises all over to prove it — and when he stepped back, he lost his footing. Detective Quinlan didn’t buy it, because well… why lie? The episode ended with her watching the women — Bonnie, Renata, Madeline, Jane and Celeste, all together with their children on the beach. Ultimately, the bond between the women surpassed all else, which was what mattered in the end anyway. After all the drama, nothing else mattered.

