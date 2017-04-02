‘Once Upon A Time’ Recap: Hook Goes To Great Lengths To Get Back To Emma

Captain Swan is in for a bumpy ride. Hook is stuck on the Nautilus because of Gideon, so how far is he willing to go to get back to Emma? Will Emma have moved on by the time he gets home? Read our live blog of the April 2 episode now!

Emma finally tells David that Hook killed his father. Naturally, he’s angry but not too upset about it. David wants to face him, but Hook is gone. Emma thinks Hook left because he’s not ready to be the man Emma deserves. That’s not the truth, though. He’s trapped on the Nautilus and fighting for his life because of Gideon.

Hook wants to turn back ASAP. The Nautilus can travel between realms, so what’s the problem? The Nautilus needs Kraken’s blood and they have none.

Over in the Enchanted Forest, Aladdin and Jasmine are still searching for Agrabah. Aladdin’s not so sure he wants to go back to Agrabah. They could go back to Storybrooke and start over. Jasmine is really preoccupied with getting back to Agrabah, though. She won’t even kiss Aladdin! Girl, get with it!

When a huge diamond ring falls out of her pocket, she’s reminded of a bad memory. Years ago in Agrabah, Jasmine’s father wanted to marry her off to someone rich and with an army. It didn’t matter if Jasmine was in love with the lucky guy or not. Jasmine was just a prize in her father’s quest to keep Agrabah. Her duty as a princess was to marry well. Jafar showed up and declared that he wanted to marry Jasmine.

Back in the Enchanted Forest, Aladdin and Jasmine head out on a boat and end up coming face-to-face with the Kraken! Thankfully, Hook’s there to save them both. He’s pretty pissed when they get on the Nautilus. Seeing the Kraken is rare, and Aladdin and Jasmine may have just scared the monster off. Aladdin and Jasmine’s arrival gets Hook thinking. Could he use one of their wishes to get back to Emma? Aladdin warns him that the wishes never work how you want. Hook refuses to give up. He’s willing to work with JAFAR to get back to Emma. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Put A Ring On It

Regina wants to cheer Emma up with a trip to the new pub in town, Aesop’s Tables. She thinks a girls’ night out with Snow is just what Emma needs. Emma doesn’t want to go, but she doesn’t get a choice in the matter. To get Emma to the bar, Regina calls in a fake fight. When she shows up, Snow is already drunk. I’M OBSESSED WITH DRUNK SNOW!

Hook opens up to Jasmine about missing Emma. Every second he’s away from her is killing him, especially since Emma thinks he abandoned her. Why can’t Captain Swan just have a few days of happiness?! Jasmine’s also is brutally honest about her feelings. She doesn’t think she’s deserving of love after the bad decisions that she’s made in the past.

Back in Agrabah, Jasmine found a friend in Ariel! She saved the little mermaid after a rude dude ripped her necklace off, leaving her fin exposed. Jasmine took Ariel on a magic carpet ride to help her find Prince Eric! They found him, but it was actually Jafar! He just wanted Jasmine and gave her until sundown to give him an answer about marrying him. Later, she agreed to marry him to save Agrabah. But he never wanted to marry her or rule Agrabah. He just wanted to get his hands on the ring because it will allow him to destroy Agrabah. He uses magic to place Agrabah somewhere else in the universe.

A Shellphone Fixes Everything

On the Nautilus, Jasmine uses one of the wishes to go to Hangman’s Island to find Jafar. Captain Nemo and Hook’s brother separate from Hook, Aladdin, and Jasmine. They’re on separate journeys. The trio comes across a cabin — it’s Ariel’s! They’re able to bring Jafar out of the genie’s lamp. Jasmine demands to know where Agrabah is. Apparently, her home has been right in front of her the whole time — inside the ring! Jasmine is finally able to get her revenge against Jafar by turning him into a walking stick. Slay!

Outlaw Queen finally gets some quality time together at the bar. A drunk Snow playing darts is the perfect distraction for Emma. But she can’t hold in her emotions for long. She finally reveals how she’s feeling to the bartender, who also happens to be Aesop! She cries at the bar and decides she has to move on.

Jasmine and Aladdin finally share that highly-anticipated kiss. Their true love brings them back to Agrabah. After Jasmine and Aladdin head off to start their life together, Ariel tries to help out Hook by lending him a shellphone. He uses it to contact Emma! “I would never leave you,” he cries. He tells her that Gideon is behind all of this. Hook professes his love to Emma over and over. “I’m trying to get home to you,” he says.

Hook and Emma are cut off by Aesop, who also happens to be Gideon! As long as he has the tears of the Savior, which he obtained at the bar, Hook and Emma won’t be able to talk to each other. The only way around this for Emma is to help Gideon. He needs her help to kill the Black Fairy. Oh, Emma. What are you getting yourself into?!

