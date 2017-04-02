Nikki Bella’s Engagement Ring From John Cena — See The Gorgeous Diamond

Image Courtesy of WWE

Congratulations are in order for John Cena and Nikki Bella! John popped the question during Wrestlemania 33, where he presented his lady love with a gorgeous diamond ring — and you can get all the details on her major bling right here!

It was a Wrestlemania to remember on April 2 when John Cena, 39, proposed to Nikki Bella, 33, presenting his long-time love with a gorgeous engagement ring. Wedding bells are ringing for the couple! Of course the ring was huge and we couldn’t stop staring at it as it glistened. The WWE pros were in the ring after beating Miz and Maryse, when he got down on one knee.

We definitely think John waited for the right time — and picked out the perfect ring! You couldn’t miss her statement sparkler and we’re obsessed with her ginormous diamond — it was blinding. Nikki’s engagement ring features a gigantic center stone, set in a diamond band.

Ahead of the major event, John couldn’t help but gush about his lady love and seemed so excited for the big night — and we can totally see why! In October 2016 Nikki admitted to the hosts on The Real that the couple discussed marriage and she was definitely anticipating the big moment. “He’s like ‘let’s go have this romantic dinner.’ I’m like ‘this is it.’ I feel like every moment I’m waiting for it. It’s been my birthday, it’s been an anniversary… the holidays…,” she said. “I am going to Napa next week. See, I don’t want to get excited. Like I’m ruining everything because I get, like the perfect outfit. And here are those perfect moments and it’s like, ‘okay that was nice’.”

The couple has been together since 2012 and we’re so glad that they’ve decided to make things official. Check out her beautiful bling above and let us know if you’re a fan of Nikki’s engagement ring.

