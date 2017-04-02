Miranda Lambert Wins ACM Female Vocalist Of The Year For Whopping 8th Year In A Row

AP Images

HUGE congratulations to Miranda Lambert for winning Female Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2! She was up against 4 other insanely talented ladies, but came out on top for the 8th time in a row!

Miranda Lambert, 33, has one more ACM Award under her belt on April 2 after winning Female Artist of the Year! The stunning young woman could barely contain her emotion as her name was called at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, and her speech was all about girl power!

Female Vocalist of the Year at the #ACMs goes to @mirandalambert! ✨ Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/2FFJ8OVbgD — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 3, 2017

When Miss America Savvy Shields and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman called Miranda’s name to present her with the 2016 award for Female Vocalist of the Year, she immediately jumped up to hug Carrie Underwood, another insanely talented singer who was nominated for the award. They shared a sweet moment, and proved that they’re both class acts!

Miranda continued to gush about Carrie in her speech, saying the “The Fighter”performer could sing her under the table! “Cheers to all of us girls out!” said Miranda, clearly getting emotional and full of pride! Just moments earlier, she won the award for Album of the Year. What a champ!

This win means more than ever this year because she was pitting against some of the most talented women ever! Carrie, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, and Maren Morris were all nominated, and we really wouldn’t have been surprised if any one of them won!

Of course, Miranda was totally expected to take home one of the biggest awards of the night, because she’s done it 7 times before, for the last 7 years in a row! Breaking that streak would be absolutely shocking, but we definitely think the voters made the right choice!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Female Vocalist of the Year winner?

