Miranda Lambert Stuns In Emotional ACM Awards Performance Of ‘Tin Man’

Slay, Miranda Lambert, SLAY! The gorgeous country songbird took the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2 to sing her emotional hit ‘Tin Man,’ and we’re still reeling from the stunning performance!

Miranda Lambert proved once again why she’s the queen of country at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2! The 33-year-old crooner took her performance to another level while singing her hit “Tin Man,” which was deep, raw, and emotional. So perfect!

One woman. One guitar. One amazing song. Thank you, @MirandaLambert for sharing "Tin Man" and your unbelievable talent on the #ACMs pic.twitter.com/IDC5SNoi8W — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 3, 2017

RanRan looked completely gorgeous (as always) rocking a short black dress under an epic jacket. The coat had floor-length fringe hanging from both of her arms, and made her look like a majestic bird! Her makeup was on-point as well. Her eye shadow was a smokey gray, but glistened with glitter! Her pink lips looked subtle and lovely, and her flowing blonde hair was beautiful as always. Of course, we have to mention her huge hoop earrings — so country chic!

We’re sure Miranda was on Cloud 9 because she knew her boyfriend of over a year Anderson East was back stage supporting her! The duo took a cute pic before she went on, and she looks happier than ever! We couldn’t be more thrilled for the duo.

Anderson and Miranda backstage at the ACMs! pic.twitter.com/kKd67SXwXm — Ran Fan (@randalourita) April 2, 2017

Miranda was probably so electric on stage because this is an insanely big night for her! She’s nominated once again for the Female Vocalist of the Year award, which she’s won 7 times in a row. If she gets number 8, she will have won more in a row than any lady has before! Not to mention she’s also up for 5 other awards. Even if she doesn’t win them all, she still proved that she’s a rock star with that amazing performance. Slay girl!

