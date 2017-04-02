Miranda Lambert’s ‘Heartbreak’ Over Blake Shelton Won Her ACM’s Album Of The Year

AP Images

Battle of the exes? Miranda Lambert took the stage at the ACMs on April 2 to accept the award for ‘Album of the Year’ and admitted that it was her ‘heartbreak’ that made her record an award winner! Now, fans think it was a straight shot at her ex, Blake Shelton and their failed marriage!

Did Miranda Lambert, 33, just diss Blake Shelton, 40, on national TV? Well, while she didn’t say his name at the 2017 ACM awards on April 2, it was pretty obvious who her words were directed at. When Miranda accepted the ACM award for Album of the Year, she told the packed crowd and the millions of viewers watching, that it was her “heartbreak” that made her album so successful. Miranda, did you mean “heartbreak” over Blake? … because that’s exactly what it sounded like! Watch the nail-biting moment and you can decide if Miranda took a shot at Blake..

Put your hands together for Album of the Year winner, @mirandalambert! 👏 #ACMs pic.twitter.com/e8YGDTSW06 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 3, 2017

“Thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and share it with you guys…” Miranda said. Her team, who came up on stage with her to accept the award, also elaborated on Miranda’s comments. One team member, Frank, said that it was her ability to tell the truth in her lyrics that made her album a hit. “I just want to thank Miranda for being willing to look deep in her soul and bringing her life into her art,” he said. “And guys, any young songwriters out there, tell the truth. It’s more interesting.” Hmm… There was definitely purpose behind all of their post-award speeches and fans are even getting in on the action!

Miranda and Blake split in July 2015 after four years of marriage. They tied the knot in 2011. Although their divorce blindsided a lot of fans, the two were reportedly having issues long before they announced their split. Now, Blake is in a PDA-filled relationship with Gwen Stefani, 47. Miranda also moved on with fellow singer, Anderson East, 28.



