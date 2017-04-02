Courtesy of CBS

OMG! Did you see the hot PDA between Miranda Lambert and Anderson East at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2? If not, that’s okay. We saw all the love they shared with each other, and we’ve got all the details for you here!

Last year, Miranda Lambert and Anderson East made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Academy Of Country Music Awards, so this year, they were much more comfortable with each other. So much so, in fact, that they couldn’t keep their hands off each other during the show on April 2.

Immediately after Miranda won the award for Album Of The Year, she turned to her left and kissed Anderson before they hugged. It was a super sweet moment that made our hearts race!

Ironically, the album Miranda won for — The Weight Of These Wings — is all about the heartbreak she experienced after splitting with ex-husband Blake Shelton. While on stage accepting her award, Miranda said, “Thank you for sharing my heartbreak.”

Fortunately, she’s heartbroken no more.

Miranda and Anderson have been together since the end of 2015, but they remained much more low-key than her ex-husband, Blake, and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, did when they first started dating. However, now that they’ve been dating for over a year, they seem much more comfortable engaging in PDA while in public together. They even walked the red carpet together, where he wrapped his arm firmly around her waist and she looked super happy to have him by her side.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of Miranda Lambert and Anderson East’s PDA at the Academy Of Country Music Awards? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.