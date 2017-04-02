Miranda Lambert Proves Ombre Hair Is Still A Thing At ACMs

AP Images

Miranda stunned with sleek and straight hair and a sexy, smokey eye at the ACM Awards on April 2. Get her look below!

Miranda Lambert is performing at the ACM Awards, held live from Las Vegas on April 2. Co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, the show was full of huge stars and amazing performances!

But first, let’s talk about her red carpet look!

She hit the carpet in a super sexy cleavage-baring dress. Her skin was tanned to perfection — she was glowing!

Her hair was super straight and sleek — with no volume at the top. Her roots appeared to be a light brown, a color closer to her natural shade than the platinum blonde locks of the past.

She still rocked light blond ends, though! Her hair was styled by Johnny Lavoy.

Her eye makeup was sultry and seductive — super dark and pretty. The rest of her face was glowing and gorgeous thanks to blush, a pretty highlight on the tops of her cheekbones and a light pink lip. Her makeup was done by Moani Lee.

Miranda looked equally as stunning at the ACM Honors, back in August 2016.

Hairstylist Johnny did her loose waves at that time and told us exactly how to copy her sexy look: “First, I blew out her hair with the PRO Beauty Tools XL Ionic Ceramic Thermal Brush and PRO Beauty Tools 1875W Ionic AC Motor Dryer for a beautiful, full blow out.”

He continued: “Then I just put a little bend in the hair with the PRO Beauty Tools 1 ½” 24K Gold Plated Curling Iron. I tussled Miranda’s hair with my hands and sprayed it for hold. Effortless, sexy hair!”

We loved both looks!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Miranda Lambert’s ACM Awards hair and makeup?

